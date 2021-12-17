December 11  — Mike Castle hugs his daughter Nikki after the tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, the US.

December 11 — Farmers dance as they vacate a protest site after months of protest, after the government agreed to their demands, including assurance to consider guaranteed prices for all produce, at the Singhu border near New Delhi, India.

Picture: ADNAN ABIDI/REUTERS
December 12 —  President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to mourners at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday. Ramaphosa said De Klerk played an instrumental role in the transition to democracy but at the same time ‘we must never forget the injustices of the past’.

Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
December 12 — Foreign ministers Annalena Baerbock (Germany), Luigi Di Maio (Italy), Liz Truss (Britain), Antony Blinken (the US) and Melanie Joly (Canada) remove their masks after a G7 meeting in Liverpool, Britain. The ministers warned Russia of severe consequences if Ukraine is attacked.

Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/REUTERS
December 13 — Miss Universe winner Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu reacts as the Miss Universe crown is placed on her head by outgoing Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico, at the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel.

Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
December 14 — A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume feeds a shark  at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Picture: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/REUTERS/THE DAY
December 15 — People dressed as superheroes entertain children in the paediatric ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy .

Picture: FLAVIO LO SCALZO/REUTERS
December 15 — Jabuben Bharwad receives a jab while working in a field during a door-to-door vaccination drive at Mahijada village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India.

Picture: AMIT DAVE/REUTERS
December 15 — Afghan women carrying packages distributed by a Turkish humanitarian aid group, leave a distribution centre in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Picture: ALI KHARA/REUTERS
December 16 — A woman rides a bicycle through Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, the US.

Picture: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
December 16 — Migrants arrive at the Port of Dover after being rescued while crossing the English Channel, in Dover, Britain.

Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
