December 11 — Mike Castle hugs his daughter Nikki after the tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, the US.
December 11 — Farmers dance as they vacate a protest site after months of protest, after the government agreed to their demands, including assurance to consider guaranteed prices for all produce, at the Singhu border near New Delhi, India.
December 12 — President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to mourners at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town on Sunday. Ramaphosa said De Klerk played an instrumental role in the transition to democracy but at the same time ‘we must never forget the injustices of the past’.
December 12 — Foreign ministers Annalena Baerbock (Germany), Luigi Di Maio (Italy), Liz Truss (Britain), Antony Blinken (the US) and Melanie Joly (Canada) remove their masks after a G7 meeting in Liverpool, Britain. The ministers warned Russia of severe consequences if Ukraine is attacked.
December 13 — Miss Universe winner Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu reacts as the Miss Universe crown is placed on her head by outgoing Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico, at the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel.
December 14 — A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume feeds a shark at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand.
December 15 — People dressed as superheroes entertain children in the paediatric ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy .
December 15 — Jabuben Bharwad receives a jab while working in a field during a door-to-door vaccination drive at Mahijada village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India.
December 15 — Afghan women carrying packages distributed by a Turkish humanitarian aid group, leave a distribution centre in Kabul, Afghanistan.
December 16 — A woman rides a bicycle through Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, the US.
December 16 — Migrants arrive at the Port of Dover after being rescued while crossing the English Channel, in Dover, Britain.
