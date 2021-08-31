BIG READ: PETER HAIN: It is unsustainable to spend 70% of tax on public wages and servicing debt
Hain addresses key issues in SA with lessons drawn from his extraordinary journey from his Pretoria boyhood to the House of Lords
The question for all SA’s corporate leaders is not only whether they will actively join the struggle against corruption (from which a minority of them and their businesses have benefited) but, equally important, encourage fundamental economic transformation.
It is not credibly possible to do the first without also doing the second, and there needs to be a discussion between the government, business, the unions and civil society on how best to achieve it. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.