Mercedes-Benz launches new Citan compact van model

The Citan is the Mercedes-Benz reply to the Volkswagen Caddy and Opel Combo. It originated in 2012 in a partnership between Daimler and Renault, which saw the French brand build both the Citan, which sells over 700,000 units annually, and its Renault Kangoo cousin.

Mercedes-Benz has shown the second-generation Citan, which is sold mainly in European markets, and has blossomed into a more sophisticated but still hardy and eco-conscious workhorse.

With a length of 4,498mm and wheelbase of 2,716mm as standard, the vehicle is available as both a passenger car (tourer) and light commercial (panel van), and they are also available in longer wheelbase versions.

They are equipped with dual sliding doors and an optional low loading sill to access 2,900l of cargo space. The panel van has a fixed partition between the driver’s cab and the load compartment and a pair of rear barn doors than can be blocked at an angle of 90 degrees or swung out to the sides at 180 degree angles.

Optionally, the panel van can also be ordered with a partition grille that swivels 90 degrees on the passenger side to accommodate longer cargo and helped along by a foldable passenger seat or with rear doors featuring heated windows and a windscreen wiper or a conventional tailgate that opens skywards.