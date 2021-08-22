Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I start training with my partner? A growing body of evidence suggests that couples who sweat together really do stay together BL PREMIUM

Q: My spouse is adamant I exercise and run with him, what should I read into that?

A: You may be familiar with the expression that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. It’s outdated and not entirely true. Apparently, a workout with your spouse a day keeps the divorce lawyer away, and it’s backed by science. ..