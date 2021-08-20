Life / Arts & Entertainment Johnny Depp: another fallen Hollywood star The actor may have to start thinking about a full-time career in Europe BL PREMIUM

In the past few years actor Johnny Depp has experienced the sort of fall from grace usually reserved for the heroes of Greek tragedy.

For the first decade of the 21st century, no actor in Hollywood was as bankable and sure of blockbusting success as Depp. His move from 1990s great-method-actor-hope-of-his-generation to anchor of mindless but popular tent-pole franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean resulted in huge paydays for both the studios and the star who in 2012 was the highest-paid actor in the world...