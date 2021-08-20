Companies / Transport & Tourism

Greyhound Bus and Citiliner up for auction

Passenger bus lines including route permits will go under the hammer in mid-September

20 August 2021 - 16:41 Staff Writer
The passenger bus lines are shutting down after operating at significant losses for a number of years. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Greyhound Bus and Citiliner will be auctioned in September after the bus lines were shut down earlier in 2021.

The brands will go under the hammer of Van’s Auctioneers, with the buses, trailers, local route permits and brand assets up for auction in one of the largest online auctions of its kind in the passenger transport sector.

The passenger bus lines are shutting down after operating at significant losses for a number of years, worsened by reduced travel due to Covid-19 restrictions, the closure of borders with Mozambique and Zimbabwe, as well as the restriction of bus occupancy numbers.

Established in 1984, Greyhound was the first luxury coach operator in SA to start a scheduled service between major cities in SA as well as Bulawayo, Harare and Maputo. Citiliner is the semi-luxury division of Greyhound, offering scheduled services to Mthatha, Harare and Bulawayo. Since its inception in 2005, Citiliner has transported more than 500,000 passengers annually over 8-million kilometres.

“The vast and modern vehicle stock holding of Greyhound and Citiliner offers prospective purchasers the opportunity to either increase capacity in their existing passenger transportation operation, or to start an entirely new operation,” says Johan van Eyk of Van’s Auctioneers. 

“The buses and trailers are in excellent condition and immediately operable. Besides the physical assets of the business, the auctioning of the local route permits is a key factor in successful bidders being able to commence operations immediately, and on a national basis. 

The Greyhound auction will consist of eight lots located in Cape Town and Johannesburg:

Lots 1-4: 66 Buses and 27 trailers, including all operating licences available for transfer

Lot 5: Greyhound and Citiliner Brands and Logos

Lot 6-7:  Spares (JHB and CT)

Lot 8: Lock stock and barrel as a going concern

Bidders can also bid for the Greyhound brand and logos and operate almost immediately as an ongoing active entity. 

Interested bidders can visit www.events.vansauctioneers.co.za for more information. A R500,000 refundable registration fee applies. 

