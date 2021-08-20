Life / Motoring

Gamers can compete online against Toyota racing stars

The car brand is launching its own purpose-built platform, called Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE)

20 August 2021 - 14:01 Staff Writer
Gamers can compete in motorsport events like WRC 9. Picture: SUPPLIED
While the pandemic put the brakes on traditional sports, global esports and gaming saw an exponential rise in the last year and a half.

Toyota SA established its successful FIFA 21 and WRC 9 Toyota esports Challenges, and now the carmaker is launching its own purpose-built gaming platform — The Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE) at TTGE.co.za.

Designed in partnership with African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL), TTGE is a hub for pro and amateur esport players. The platform allows enthusiasts to compete in motorsport events like WRC 9 (world rallying) and the tar-based TGR GT Cup.

TTGE will kick off later in August with entries opening for WRC 9 Season 2, with players able to compete against real-life Toyota Gazoo racers such as rallyist Guy Botterill and Dakar star Giniel de Villiers.

By registering an account on TTGE.co.za, players will be able to compete on their preferred system (Xbox, PS, PC, mobile or wearable tech) in world-wide multi- and single-player esports contests across some of the world’s biggest titles. 

Members will be kept up to date with the latest gaming and e-sports news, as well as exclusive TTGE content including Pro Tips from local experts helping them up their game, highlights from pro and celebrity face-offs, and live events.

“Gaming is part of a world without borders and gives Toyota the opportunity to engage with a younger, more dynamic, audience,” says Glenn Crompton, vice-president of marketing at Toyota SA.

Dakar greats Sainz and Peterhansel join Audi’s dream team

Frenchman Peterhansel has won the Dakar a record 14 times including this year
Life
2 months ago

Toyota’s Le Mans car for the road is near

The new GR Super Sport car expected to have upwards of 735kW when it is launched in 2022
Life
3 months ago

No F1 but Verstappen and Norris still find a way to race

After Australian GP is cancelled, F1 drivers race against gamers in ‘all star’ virtual race
Life
1 year ago
