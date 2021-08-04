Grounded pilots scramble for jobs in devastated aviation sector

When UK-based Goose Recruitment kicked off a recent campaign to find 30 Boeing 737 cargo pilots for a client in Europe, 400 resumés poured in within 48 hours. Most of the applicants used to fly commercial passenger jets.

“Pre-Covid, most airline pilots would look down their noses at flying cargo,” Goose CEO Mark Charman said in an interview from his office in Southampton on England’s south coast. “Now they’re like, ‘pick me!’”

This clamour for work is being reflected around the world, as desperate pilots who have been grounded by the pandemic for more than a year mob recruiters for the few new flying jobs on the market in a last-ditch effort to save their aviation careers.

Wasinc International, which recruits overseas pilots for Chinese and Japanese airlines, is getting so many e-mails from out-of-work applicants that it no longer needs to advertise the roles it is trying to fill. Job applications from down-on-their-luck aviators, from Brazil and Mexico to Canada and Europe, have jumped at least 30-fold from previrus days, Wasinc CEO Dave Ross said in an interview from his home in Las Vegas.