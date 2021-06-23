Pilots’ ordeals show trimming flight crews can only lead to disaster
Increased automation on the Airbus A350 will allow airlines to keep just one in the cockpit while another rests
23 June 2021 - 05:04
It took just 23 seconds for Qantas Airways Flight QF72 to drop 210m, throwing passengers into the ceiling midway through its journey from Singapore to Perth.
Within five seconds, the Airbus A330 experienced forces equal to negative 0.8-times gravity switching to 1.56G, which must have felt first like the drop of a roller-coaster followed by an acceleration faster than a sports car. It was a harrowing experience that left more than 100 injured...
