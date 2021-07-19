Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why it’s important to exercise when stressed Instead of asking how to exercise when you’re stressed, you should be exercising to reduce that stress BL PREMIUM

Q: How does one find the will to exercise when stressed and anxious?

A: Just reading this question triggered us. Many have spoken about our nation’s collective post-traumatic stress disorder. Well, the knob has just been turned to “full” and even the Water Cooler struggled to find the willpower to do anything as our country burnt, let alone exercise...