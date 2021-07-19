Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why it’s important to exercise when stressed
Instead of asking how to exercise when you’re stressed, you should be exercising to reduce that stress
19 July 2021 - 05:00
Q: How does one find the will to exercise when stressed and anxious?
A: Just reading this question triggered us. Many have spoken about our nation’s collective post-traumatic stress disorder. Well, the knob has just been turned to “full” and even the Water Cooler struggled to find the willpower to do anything as our country burnt, let alone exercise...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now