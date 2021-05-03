Life What is the hype around The 5am Club? BL PREMIUM

Setting a record for self-help books, Robin Sharma’s The 5am Club — Own Your Morning, Elevate Your Life, has been on the SA list of top 10 best-selling books for the past 24 months.

This says heaps about what South Africans like to read. We know that we prefer non-fiction and ploddy how-to books to fiction, but Ben Williams, a books writer and founder of publishers’ marketing agency The Bookshop, has found another trend...