The warped self in the social media mirror

The hyperstimulating effect of social media, however, doesn’t emerge only from an excess of carefully edited content and potentially huge social feedback. It also comes from deliberate design features — features that place social media much closer to gambling than to pornography. In gambling, what’s so arousing (and habit-forming) is the anticipation of reward, or the expectation of an uncertain reward. Yes, offline social interactions are often unpredictable too, in that we don’t know when someone might contact us or interact with us in rewarding ways — but social media sites are engineered to compound this anticipation through gamification, in which features such as progression, points-scoring and risk-taking are introduced into a nongame setting. Social media gamifies social interaction, primarily through various interactive systems of “Likes”, “shares”, “upvotes”, comments and so on, which apply to user-created content. This feedback is the direct measure of the “success” of a particular post, and allows for comparisons in popularity between posts and posters.

Moreover, when feedback does come, it isn’t immediately communicated to the user. Rather, we receive notifications in the form of a shining button or exciting sound that delays the discovery of the precise nature of the incoming content. The simple act of pushing a button to reveal information has been shown to trigger arousal and compulsive behaviour, and newly developed features on smartphones add further layers of anticipation. The “swipe to refresh” feature of the Facebook app’s news feed, for example, where users physically swipe the screen to generate a new stream of information, is a startlingly similar action to the pulling of a casino slot machine arm. In each case, users don’t know for sure what sort of content will spring up until they swipe. This feature, coupled with the fact that Facebook’s feed is now effectively infinite has led to the app being described as “behavioural crack cocaine”.

It’s worth noting how digital space dissolves the temporal and spatial restraints that govern offline interaction, offering an excess of novelty and validation that simply isn’t available in the real world. Even moderately successful Instagram profiles can count 40,000-100,000 followers; users can instantaneously exchange direct messages with people who might well be complete strangers; and when users get bored of the content they’re interacting with, a quick swipe or message generates new, exciting, unpredictable content. These structural features — which deliberately elicit anticipatory states and facilitate near-endless potential for novelty — are something that deflationary accounts of social media addiction often fail to recognise.

Debord was right to be concerned about us: the detachment of appearance from reality can cause profound harm to our wellbeing, and drive us to take drastic action. Perhaps Debord’s take on these anxieties is most pithily summed up by the internet slang “pics or it didn’t happen”: experiences themselves are fully constituted by their appearance circulating across social networks. Moreover, Debord recognised that these harms don’t emerge from a vacuum. The danger of social media lies not only in the inauthenticity of content, but in its ability to grip us. There’s a powerful force driving the deliberate design of social media, which is their immense potential for monetisation. As the design guru Nir Eyal writes in Hooked (2014): “Companies find that their economic value is a function of the strength of the habits they create.”

If it turns out that engagement with hyperstimulants can lead to conditions such as addiction and depression, and as long as it remains the case that more engagement means more profit, then designers of social media will have a de facto interest in implementing designs that lead to human misery. This emerging scientific picture adds to the growing consensus that digital hyperstimulants are a threat to our wellbeing — and lends weight to those voices calling for change in how social media is designed, operated and regulated.

