BOOK REVIEW: Stressproof: how to find calm within the storm
High-performance habits help us find the sweet spot in coping with adversity
25 March 2021 - 05:00
Adversity is part of life, and so is our resilience — up to a point. But, like Sisyphus in Greek mythology, punished by Zeus to eternally roll a boulder up a hill only for it to roll back down again, many of us may now feel utterly depleted.
Into the breach steps wellness, stress and performance consultant Richard Sutton. In Stressproof: The Game Plan he addresses the gamut of stress-related issues, and attempts to persuade business leaders that they have a “responsibility to shield and buffer those who fall within [their] sphere of influence”...
