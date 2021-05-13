New wave of female streamers gains prominence on Twitch

The growing popularity of group games such as Among Us has allowed streamers to share their fan bases, says Hana Tjia of United Talent Agency, which represents several top female streamers, including Pokimane, Valkyrae and Leslie Fu, aka Fuslie. “They uplift one another,” says Tjia.

Moving into a group house full of fellow Twitch performers has been another winning strategy for some female streamers, including Higa. For years, streaming houses only invited gamers. But lately, “just chatting” streamers have joined in.

Higa credits her rise up the rankings in the past year to moving into her boyfriend’s house in Texas. The house is home to six streamers in addition to Higa’s pet falcon and emu. “It is kind of like reality TV,” says Higa.

Harassment

The life of a female streamer does have its drawbacks. “The negative side of all of it, of course, there’s harassment,” Higa says. “People get banned through our channels all the time. If you go through my ban appeals, it’s just disgusting. ‘Take your shirt off.’ It’s a bit of a problem, but overwhelmingly positive.”

It’s also easy to get burnt out when living and working in a streamer house. About a year ago, Anys moved out of the Offline TV streaming house to try to achieve a better work-life balance. She now shares a house with three fellow female streamers, but their interactions are private and not being shared with viewers. “When you live where you work, the lines get blurred very easily, and it’s hard to take proper breaks because there’s always something going on in person,” says Anys.

Now, it’s the brands that are hoping to move in. These days, lots of advertisers — pitching everything from food-delivery services to phone plans — are looking to cozy up to female streamers.

“Ad agencies generally pitch me as pretty brand friendly,” says Higa. “The only thing I need to watch out for is swearing.”

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com.