Life BIG READ: Why post-apartheid SA is unravelling Stories on the failures of the ANC dominate, preventing us from talking about white minority capital, writes Ebrahim Harvey BL PREMIUM

My new book, The Great Pretenders: Race and Class under ANC Rule, released last week, essentially deals with the pivotal question of what has happened to race and class in postapartheid SA. It is a deeply systemic analysis which seeks to answer this critical question concerning our past and how it shaped the content, contours and demands of the long struggles waged for the liberation of this country, which were begun by the Khoi and San people in the old Cape slave colony.

However, given that white racism and supremacy in SA always consisted of much more than the systemic denial of basic democratic rights, such as the vote in an open democracy, the right to live where you wanted to, the right to marry whoever you wanted to, the right to freedom of expression and to political organisation, freedom of assembly and a host of other related democratic rights, the anti-apartheid struggle inherently always consisted of and demanded socioeconomic rights...