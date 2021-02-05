January 31 — Law enforcement officers detain a person during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia.
January 31 — Security personnel stand guard outside Huanan seafood market during the visit by the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.
January 31 — Members of the “Manif Pour Tous” (Demonstration For All), dressed as French Republic’s symbol Marianne, attend a protest against medically assisted procreation, surrogate motherhood and the bioethics bill in front of the health ministry in Paris, France.
February 1 — An Emirates jet lands at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday carrying 1-million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India. They will be rolled out to health-care workers in SA.
February 2 — A surfer launches into the sea from Muizenberg beach in Cape Town after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that all beaches will be reopened as part of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions. He also eased restrictions on the sale of alcohol.
February 2 — A citizen of Myanmar holds a picture of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won a majority in recent polls, outside a UN venue in Bangkok, Thailand. Suu Kyi was arrested when the military seized power on Monday and her whereabouts is unknown.
February 2 — Russian opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny reacts to a court verdict in Moscow, Russia. The court jailed him for two years and eight months for violations of his probation. Pro-Navalny protests have resulted in more than 9,000 detentions at rallies in dozens of cities.
February 3 — A woman views a mural of Capt Tom Moore in Pontefract, Britain, on Wednesday, the day after he died from Covid-19 at the age of 100. Moore became Britain’s hero when he walked 100 times around his garden during lockdown to raise funds for the health service.
February 1 — Municipal health workers travel on a boat along the Solimoes River to administer AstraZeneca vaccines to residents in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil.
February 3 — People wait to receive doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at a basketball court in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
February 4 — French CGT union members attend a demonstration on Thursday in Paris during a national day of strikes and protests against layoffs and the government’s economic and social policies during the coronavirus pandemic.
