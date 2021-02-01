Booze and beaches back in business
President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the total ban on alcohol sales
01 February 2021 - 21:00
UPDATED 01 February 2021 - 23:28
President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the total ban on alcohol sales as part of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, providing much relief for an industry that has seen major players take the government to court, cut jobs and cancel investment.
While Ramaphosa kept the country on level 3 of the lockdown, he shortened the time of the curfew, eased some restrictions on gatherings and reopened beaches...
