National Booze and beaches back in business President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the total ban on alcohol sales BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the total ban on alcohol sales as part of an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, providing much relief for an industry that has seen major players take the government to court, cut jobs and cancel investment.

While Ramaphosa kept the country on level 3 of the lockdown, he shortened the time of the curfew, eased some restrictions on gatherings and reopened beaches...