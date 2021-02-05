Leveraging venture capital to maintain the momentum of tech start-up growth in Africa

Africa is considered the fastest-growing market in the world and is projected to account for about one-third of the total global population by the end of the 21st century.

Analysts agree that about 85% of global population growth will take place on the African continent over the next 80 years. It is a staggering statistic that highlights the need for urgent and impactful socioeconomic intervention across Africa to meet the needs of such a fast-growing population.

It also highlights the opportunity that exists on the continent for savvy venture capitalists with leanings towards technology and innovation, a desire for potentially explosive growth and, admittedly, a stomach for slightly higher levels of risk than typically found in more developed regions.

Pre-Covid-19, the number of investors that fitted this bill was steadily growing in Africa and across the world. According to research by Partech Partners, in 2019, $2.02bn in venture capital (VC) funding was invested in 250 deals across Africa, involving 234 tech or digital start-ups across Africa. Compared with the $1.16bn in VC funding invested in 164 deals and 146 start-ups in 2018, the appeal of Africa as a compelling tech start-up investment destination is clear.

The strength of this investment appeal has continued to grow in the face of economic challenges presented by the pandemic. In the first eight months of 2020, African tech start-ups raised more than $600m in VC funding, which, contrary to expectations, represents an 8% increase on the same period in 2019.

This growing focus on early-stage African tech ventures over the past few years has come from international and African-based investors, and the interest from funds, corporations and retail investors continues to grow — a significant trend in terms of ensuring the sustainability of VC in Africa.

The obvious question now is: Despite the resilience of the VC sector in Africa during 2020, could we still see a delayed negative impact given that the pandemic is still creating far-reaching global economic challenges? And if the risk aversion we saw in investors in other sectors spills over into VC in Africa, what will it take to maintain the momentum in a sector that has been building so well until now?

The simple answer is “Yes” — that momentum can be maintained and, in fact, accelerated. All that is required is that we do not lose sight of the basics that have brought us to this point.

At the heart of these fundamentals is a continued focus on promoting tech, in all its forms, as a compelling career path. More than ever, Africa needs a pool of talented, tech-savvy entrepreneurs, and creating that pool requires a commitment by the public, private and education sectors to make top-tier technical education accessible to all.