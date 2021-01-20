Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Rosés to add to your post-liquor lockdown bucket list There has been something of a worldwide boom in the wine category, writes Michael Fridjhon BL PREMIUM

It seems a little insensitive to be writing about wine in the midst of our third liquor lockdown in less than a year. The most patriotic among us must be battling to understand why it is necessary to close down all supplies of wines, spirits and beer as a response to a virus-driven pandemic.

If the problem is alcohol-related trauma then it’s clear that there has been a failure to police the hotspots — many of which have been studied and exhaustively researched over the past two decades. If it’s drink-drive then perhaps the legislation — which is clear enough — should have been enforced. Perhaps ensuring compliance with the law is something the police never imagined was part of their job description. But desperate times call for desperate measures...