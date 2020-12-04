FREE | Read the Nov 2020 edition of Business Day Prime

In the November 2020 issue of Business Day Prime, the experts share their tips on choosing to live healthy and well.

We talk planning for your future financial fitness, tick off bucket-list local travel and cultural experiences, look at how our living spaces affect our wellbeing, and share why property investment in mature lifestyle estates and mixed-use developments is still the right choice to make.

Radio personality Shado Twala and cricket icon Jonty Rhodes explain why healthy living post-50 is really about a mind-set shift.