Porsche sales dip just 3% in 2020

After stellar results from Bentley and Lamborghini, Porsche is another premium Volkswagen Group brand that fared better than expected during a pandemic-plagued 2020.

While total automotive sales worldwide fell about 16% due to lockdowns, Bentley posted a record year and Lamborghini had its best-yet six-month sales performance in the second half of 2020.

Now Porsche has revealed its annual figures and reports sales of 272,162 new vehicles worldwide in 2020, just 3% behind 2019, its record sales year.

Global deliveries of the new Taycan electric car totalled 20,015 in 2020, despite a six-week stop in production just as the new model was ramping up. The Cayenne SUV was Porsche’s most popular model with 92,860 sales. The iconic Porsche 911 sold 34,328 units and the 718 Boxster and Cayman model lines moved 21,784 vehicles — 6% more than in 2019.

In the Middle East and Africa region, the German sports car manufacturer recorded 6,202 new car sales and enjoyed an encouraging post-lockdown upturn with the best second half result in five years.

“Despite challenging conditions, we kicked off the introduction of our first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, with innovative launch events in several markets,” says Manfred Braeunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE.

“We will drive momentum with further rollout plans to electrify the region, in addition to launching the new Panamera, 911 Turbo and the expanded 718 range.”

Porsche’s regional product launch plan 2021 includes the launch of the updated Panamera. The second-generation sports limousine, launched in 2017, has been refreshed with increased power, a tweaked chassis and updated styling.