Life / Motoring

NEWS

Porsche sales dip just 3% in 2020

Premium car brands have weathered the pandemic better than the general auto industry

18 January 2021 - 09:18 Denis Droppa
Global deliveries of the new Taycan electric car totalled 20,015 in 2020, despite a six-week stop in production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Global deliveries of the new Taycan electric car totalled 20,015 in 2020, despite a six-week stop in production. Picture: SUPPLIED

After stellar results from Bentley and Lamborghini, Porsche is another premium Volkswagen Group brand that fared better than expected during a pandemic-plagued 2020.

While total automotive sales worldwide fell about 16% due to lockdowns, Bentley posted a record year and Lamborghini had its best-yet six-month sales performance in the second half of 2020.

Now Porsche has revealed its annual figures and reports sales of 272,162 new vehicles worldwide in 2020, just 3% behind 2019, its record sales year.

Global deliveries of the new Taycan electric car totalled 20,015 in 2020, despite a six-week stop in production just as the new model was ramping up. The Cayenne SUV was Porsche’s most popular model with 92,860 sales. The iconic Porsche 911 sold 34,328 units and the 718 Boxster and Cayman model lines moved 21,784 vehicles — 6% more than in 2019.

In the Middle East and Africa region, the German sports car manufacturer recorded 6,202 new car sales and enjoyed an encouraging post-lockdown upturn with the best second half result in five years.

“Despite challenging conditions, we kicked off the introduction of our first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, with innovative launch events in several markets,” says Manfred Braeunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE.

“We will drive momentum with further rollout plans to electrify the region, in addition to launching the new Panamera, 911 Turbo and the expanded 718 range.”

Porsche’s regional product launch plan 2021 includes the launch of the updated Panamera. The second-generation sports limousine, launched in 2017, has been refreshed with increased power, a tweaked chassis and updated styling.

Lamborghini posts record sales in second half of 2020

Sales of the Italian supercars decline just 9% annually after 70-day production shutdown
Life
4 days ago

Electric Taycan sizzles with speed

Porsche’s electric sports car delivers the brand’s essential driving experience, just a lot quieter
Life
6 months ago

Porsche perks up Panamera range

Powerful new Turbo S model sets a executive-car lap record at the Nurburgring
Life
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Maybach S-Class makes world debut
Life / Motoring
2.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What’s the ...
Life
4.
BIG READ: The heaps are smaller, but trash still ...
Life
5.
Grace period is extended for car licences that ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.