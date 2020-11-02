Life Outdoor adventure The art of walking on water BL PREMIUM

Fifteen hours a day of paddling while standing upright. For 93 days … Stop and think about that for a second.

That is what Chris Bertish endured when he paddled his modified stand-up paddleboard ImpiFish 4,050 nautical miles (that’s an astounding 7,500km) solo across the Atlantic, from Morocco to Antigua, in 2017.