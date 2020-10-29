Cayenne GTS is an SUV with a sporting vibe

From their origins as utility vehicles made for plodding through mud, SUVs have spawned a subculture of sporting vehicles such as the Porsche Cayenne that place more emphasis on tar-based driving excitement.

The Cayenne GTS was conceived as an even more athletically focused version, aimed at folk who are probably more likely to take their SUV on to a racetrack than an off-road trail. The latest version has arrived in SA in standard and coupé guises, positioned between the Cayenne S and Turbo models.

The Cayenne GTS is visually distinct from its stablemates with black body accents, including dark-tinted LED headlights and black 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels. The coupé also features an adaptively extending roof spoiler.

The darkened vibes continue inside their cabins with black brushed aluminium, and leather and Alcantara trim.

Dynamic prowess is enhanced with 20mm lower suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and larger brakes with red calipers.

After the second-generation Cayenne GTS swapped its V8 heart for a punchier but acoustically tamer V6 turbo, the new third-generation vehicle returns with eight-cylinder power.

The 4.0l biturbo engine, with 338kW/620Nm, not only wields 14kW and 20Nm more than the V6 it replaces, but also makes a heartier roar.

The steroid tweak gives the Cayenne GTS a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package, a 0.6-second improvement. The 270km/h top speed is 8km/h up on before.