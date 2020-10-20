BIG READ: How to ensure the media is not a pawn for politicians​

Every doctor knows that prescription before diagnosis is malpractice. You have to understand the sickness before you can find the right remedy, and much the same holds when we want to deal with the failings and shortcomings of our news media.

Three years ago the Sunday Times retracted and apologised for a series of stories it had been publishing for years: the Cato Manor “death squad” story, the “illegal renditions” story and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit” story. Each of these had started as exposés by the paper’s respected investigative unit and it continued to publish them for years, even as it became clear to almost everyone else that these stories were fundamentally flawed.

These reports ruined the lives and careers of some of the best public servants, such as Johan Booysen, Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya of the Hawks, and Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Piet Richter of the SA Revenue Service (Sars). Their evictions were a huge boost to the state capture project, as President Jacob Zuma was able, going by testimony before the Zondo commission, to put his own compliant people into place to deliver these institutions to control by him and his allies.

About five years after the original story, the Sunday Times finally acknowledged that it had allowed itself to be “played”, and it was going to fix things so that it did not happen again. But it never said who had played it, exactly how things had gone wrong and how it was going to fix them. Never mind a remedy, it didn’t even have a diagnosis.

It chose not to do what the New York Times had done, for example, with the Jayson Blair scandal, when it found that a reporter had systematically fabricated information for years. The New York Times undertook and published a major internal inquiry into every aspect of what had gone wrong. The Sunday Times, though, chose to just move on.

Once before it had got into trouble about a series of bad stories, and in 2007 I was one of a panel of four that did such an investigation for the paper. But it did not publish that report, and only partially implemented its recommendations.

That is why I set out in my book, So, for the record: Behind the headlines in the era of state capture, to answer the question: why did the country’s biggest, most powerful newspaper fall for these stories when most of its rivals did not.