The changing face of TV in the time of Covid
The time has come for networks and streaming services to produce relevant pandemic-related shows
16 October 2020 - 05:08
If ever there was a moment in which the cliched idea of television as offering an escape from reality was glaringly evident, then it has been the quarantined, social-distancing reality of the palindromic dog show that is 2020.
As we all retreated from the outside world and shut ourselves up in our homes, we suddenly had far more time to catch up with the vast archives of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Showmax, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now