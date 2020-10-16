Life / Arts & Entertainment The changing face of TV in the time of Covid The time has come for networks and streaming services to produce relevant pandemic-related shows BL PREMIUM

If ever there was a moment in which the cliched idea of television as offering an escape from reality was glaringly evident, then it has been the quarantined, social-distancing reality of the palindromic dog show that is 2020.

As we all retreated from the outside world and shut ourselves up in our homes, we suddenly had far more time to catch up with the vast archives of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Showmax, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.