Life Shake a little Caperitif into your holiday cocktail mix Along with an interesting dash of history, this local ingredient will bring the right amount of holiday cheer

There are plenty of moments during the next month or three where you’ll want a recipe for a good cocktail or an impressive cocktail ingredient. There are times when bubbly just won’t do the job.

If you want a little extra ammo up your hosting sleeve, then novelty and pedigree are both good things for your ingredients to boast. Local gives you extra cred. Not much beats Caperitif for all that. Lauded SA winemaker AA Badenhorst, along with Danish mixologist Lars Lyndgaard, launched their glorious fynbos infused vermouth, Caperitif, in 2015. Since then, the drink has been the toast of both the hippest and schmanciest bars and restaurants in the country (though it’s not yet made huge inroads on the home-bar front).