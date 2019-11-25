Life Hotfoot it in the right running shoe Choosing the right running shoe involves far more than comparing prices and finding the right fit BL PREMIUM

Don’t judge a man until you have walked a mile in his shoes. Similarly, don’t judge runners until you have run a marathon in their tekkies.

A cursory and informal survey for this article found three serious runners, two female and one male. Of the two women, one only runs in Adidas, the other in Asics. There is no compromise. The man is convinced that New Balance is the only shoe for him.