BACKSTORY: Marc Lottering

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Steer clear of the deal if the other person has a flimsy handshake and can’t make healthy eye contact. And has a random e-mail address that has nothing to do with nothing.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

Around R350, earned after 20 days of work. I was a friendly shelf packer at a supermarket. I absolutely used the money to lay-bye jeans and sneakers.

Would you consider sharing royalties with Jacob Zuma, since he is selling his socks to pay legal fees and he provided such great material for comedians?

I am here to make other people better people. I would not help Zuma become a better person if I did not allow him to feel the discomfort of having to chill barefoot as he discovers how the law works.

What would you say is the role of satire?

To hold up a mirror and make people laugh, think and feel somewhat uncomfortable.

What do you love most about SA?

We are not afraid to laugh during our darkest times.

How would you fix Eskom?

I would close shop and form a brand-new company, employing brand-new, smart people, all of whom are honest, driven and have matric.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?