MARIKA SBOROS: Opinions inflamed over the cause of heart disease

It wasn’t long ago that cardiologists told patients cholesterol caused heart attacks and strokes.

They spoke of cholesterol as “good” or “bad”. They added “ugly” cholesterol to the list of fatty bloodstream baddies that could fatally harm hearts and brains. They advised patients to eat low-fat foods and avoid saturated fat and red meat like the proverbial plague. Most cardiologists also wholeheartedly endorsed statins, the pharmaceutical industry’s blockbuster cholesterol-lowering drugs.

Among some in the medical profession, those conversations have recently changed — radically.

Many cardiologists locally and internationally now say they have a whole new theory of the cause of cardiovascular disease (CVD). It is that CVD is not a cholesterol disease; it’s a disease of lipoproteins — biochemical particles, vehicles, if you like — that transport blood lipids (fatty molecules, such as cholesterol and triglycerides) to all the body’s cells.

According to the theory, the cause of CVD is high levels of apolipoprotein-Bs (Apo-Bs), cholesterol-rich substances embedded in lipoprotein membranes.