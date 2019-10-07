Is snoring giving you sleepless nights? Try these exercises

Mike Dilkes is the patron saint of snorers: a clinical beacon guiding us poor souls suffering interrupted sleep, harangued by sharp-elbowed loved ones and the butt of many a joke.

But snoring is not funny. It ruins relationships, destroys careers and, in its most extreme form, it can kill, which is why Dilkes, a consultant surgeon at London’s Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth, wants us to wake up and smell the coffee.

Snoring is an epidemic with real public health consequences. Left untreated it can develop into sleep apnoea, which causes blood oxygen levels to plummet and is associated with impotence, loss of concentration, poor memory, diabetes, hypertension and, most worrying of all, heart attacks in the middle of the night. A not-so-silent killer.

About 40% of men older than 30 snore, of which 2% have sleep apnoea. Almost two-thirds of men older than 65 snore, with 10% suffering sleep apnoea. Not that it is exclusively a male problem, as a fifth of women snore too, and the figures are likely to be much higher as social stigma drives snorers underground.

Controversially, particularly for those of us who declare we can’t help it, Dilkes argues that it is a voluntary habit, much like drinking or smoking. “Not a habit you may choose to have, but one you can choose to stop,” he clarifies.

To which end, he has come up with a revolutionary solution: a tongue and throat workout designed to tone up the structures in the neck that cause snoring.

While not a cure for those snorers who have physiological conditions such as nasal injuries or enlarged tonsils, the workout will help most to stop or to at least reduce decibel levels. Given the average snore is 60 to 100 decibels, comparable to a household vacuum cleaner, any reduction in volume will be music to tired ears.

The workout is split into three sets of three exercises, each designed to work a specific part of the mouth and neck: the tongue, the soft palate and the lower throat.