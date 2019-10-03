Dance: moving in the right direction

When the Garage dancers are asked why they’re dancing in Okiep, Hinkel responds: "Why not? Why should SA’s top dance company not be based here? There’s something in our Namaqualand blood that makes us different from everybody else."

Linden adds: "Dance brings people together. We’re doing great work here in Namaqualand. And many parents tell us that their children’s schoolwork is improving because of the discipline they’re learning through dance."

A life’s work

Hinkel’s dreams of being a professional dancer were thwarted when he was not able to "choreograph my way out of a paper bag", and he spent many hours trying to make things work for his own body. He says this is what has made him a good teacher. Linden, on the other hand, was a star rugby player but was pulled into the dance world when called to help with dancers’ lifting movements in his sister’s high school ballet class. It was a skill that ultimately got him doing the same thing when Hinkel was one dancer short for a production. But that’s another story.

Hinkel’s style and method of training are drawn from SA communities and strongly influenced by the Alexander technique, behind which is the idea that the mind and emotions are connected to the physical body. "I’m not interested in dance that’s just about executing a step — the training is far deeper than that," he says. "If you work only with recognition (as in classical ballet), it reaffirms the prejudice that that’s the way it should be. If I can get the dancers to experience the shift, their audience will feel it too. Their duty is not to affirm but to challenge."

He has always pushed the boundaries of dance through his work, challenging classical notions of dance and striving to reach new audiences and gain acceptance in wider society as well as making political statements and creating employment opportunities for dancers and teachers through training programmes.

His ability to create emotive new work from carefully curated words, music and movement, performed by bodies of different design, capability and training, continues to have an impact on the SA dance industry. "The dancers need to be skilled, as skilled as they can get their particular bodies to be. Some bodies can take on more of that conventional dance skill, and others can’t. But when they move they’ve got to inhabit their bodies. I’ve got to believe them. They’ve got to be real," says Hinkel.