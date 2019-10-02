No need to go nuts over some nutmilk

As with all plant-based foods nowadays, nuts have a verdant halo around them, and most of us don’t question their backstories. But as ever, it’s complicated. From terrible work conditions associated with much cashew production (sometimes involving child labour and skin-damaging, manual shelling), to the comparatively less terrible bee colony threat associated with industrial almond farming, and on to the varying degrees that pesticide and fungicides are applied after shelling, it’s all rather dire.

Good news flash though: Brazil nuts refuse to grow in plantation conditions, and only thrive within an intact rainforest biome, so choosing brazils would appear to be supporting rainforests (for now).

There are also terrible goings-on in the nut universe which have almost nothing to do with production and everything to do with human weirdness. I’m talking nut ‘milk’; the terrible plant-based train-smash at the unguarded intersection where ideology, food technology and marketing collided.

After being offered a range of almond ‘milks’ from various companies, I run when I see a carton. It would be one thing if it tasted gross but was incredibly nutritious, or vice versa. But no; mad food technologists have managed to meld the sensation of drinking Plaster of Paris with the nutritional value of a jelly tot. Amazing.

The first four ingredients on the last sample I was given, are as follows: Australian water (special!), almonds 3.5% (so very rich in almonds!), sugar (for health!), sunflower oil (why not?). It’s a carton of nothing. No wait, nothing would be better. Even the minuscule amount of almond in there deserves a more dignified end. Our food world is — I’m so sorry to do this, and please brace yourself — totally nuts.