ANDREA BURGENER: Here’s to quick, light and tasty ricotta gnocchi

There’s something about the smooth dense softness of really well made potato gnocchi that puts it in a special bracket, combining comfort with finesse, like a great custard or perfect roast chicken.

But that well-made bowl of gnocchi is mostly not what you get. Many things can go wrong, and usually do. These things have mostly to do with the potato.

For gnocchi to be really good, the right potatoes must be used (obvious you’d think, but often doesn’t happen), they should be cooked until perfectly soft but without becoming waterlogged (baking and then immediately peeling, though it be death to the fingers, is a fail-safe way), and they must be mashed until smooth as silk, but not worked until the potato starch releases. Get any of this wrong, and you’ll have a meal of little lead weights on your hands.

Also, this all takes a damn long time. Which is why gnocchi hardly ever gets made. Who can get organised enough to finish all the requisite steps by dinnertime? If you can, please don’t tell me about it.

This is where glorious ricotta gnocchi — all spud replaced by cheese — steps into the breach. Of course they don’t have that smooth velvetiness of potato, but so what.

Apart from being faster and easier, they’re fantastically light. And I strongly suspect they may count as low-carb (though you’ll need to do the maths). Another bonus — yes there’s more! — is that they’re less bland than the potato type, so you can get away with the most basic of sauces.

In fact, they can stand proud without an actual sauce: you could toss them with olive oil plus steamed spinach, sautéed, garlicky pumpkin pieces or chopped walnuts, brown butter and parsley.