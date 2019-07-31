Cocktails and bacon at Melville’s Anti-Social Club and Tiny Tiki bar

Wrapped in a thick coat, draped in a fake flowery garland and sipping a cocktail in a beach-style bar on a wintry lunchtime in Melville, Joburg, felt incongruous. One of the city’s oldest suburbs is undergoing (another?) facelift and the Anti-Social Club and Tiny Tiki Bar on a busy corner are a continuation of the recent gentrification of the area.

The thing about Melville is, love or loathe it, it’s irrepressible, it bounces back like a cheeky child that never fails to surprise, both good and bad.

Tiki means one of two things: it’s a reference to wood or stone carvings typical of the South Pacific islands or a place that imitates a South Pacific bar. Think beach, loud flowery shirts, gauche brightly coloured decorations, pretty suntanned boys and girls and rum, lots of it.

“I’ve wanted to create a Trader Dick’s [a famous tiki bar that opened in the US in 1956 and where Marilyn Monroe is said to have been a regular] since I was 19 years old,” said Alex Szabo, one of three partners in Tiny Tiki.