When it comes to honey, local truly is lekker

It’s almost spring, so our thoughts will soon turn to … allergies.

A simple remedy punted by those in favour of alternative treatments is to consume raw honey made locally because the traces of pollen from the flowers on which bees forage could help some of us counter seasonal allergies by desensitising us to local pollens. But, like most remedies classified as “alternative”, the remedy is merely anecdotal, according to the Mayo Clinic website. However, honey does have anti-inflammatory properties, which is probably why it is so often punted as an antidote to a number of ills.

As more people around the world adopt better eating habits and seek out “natural” cosmetics and remedies, demand for honey and other products from bee hives are at a high. Bee colonies are decreasing and the decline has been blamed on excessive pesticide use on crops, among other things. This has led to a threat of fake or adulterated honey.

Even though about 1,500 beekeepers have registered with the department of agriculture over the years, South African Bee Industry Organisation (Sabio) chair Mike Miles says it is almost impossible to keep tabs on each one. Nor has it been easy to get exact figures on the volumes of honey being produced locally as beekeepers are not required to disclose their production figures and there are many hobbyist and small-scale beekeepers in addition to large commercial beekeepers.