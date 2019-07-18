Success on a plate at Olives & Plates

Olives & Plates has graduated from its origins as a small canteen at Wits University into a sophisticated handful of restaurants. These include two Sandton sites, and now one in arguably the most luxury-focused mall in Joburg, Hyde Park Corner.

Thing is, the brand’s owners had sworn off moving into shopping centres because of the high rentals. This opportunity, however, proved too appealing.

Andria Neophytou, who runs the restaurants, wasn’t interested in opening a new store. The family involved in the business (two sisters and two brothers-in-law) had decided they had enough on the go for now. Their Sandton restaurants opened earlier this year: first in West Street and then in a residential complex, The Embassy. After that, they planned to consolidate the business.