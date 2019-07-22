To drink or not to drink: coffee may be good after all

Who would have thought that coffee has so much in common with eggs? Both have undergone dramatic reputation rehabilitation in recent years.

From being demonised for decades as bad for hearts, both are back in the healthy fold. And for both, scientists say that it’s a case of more is better. The latest research applies that thinking even more to coffee for arterial and heart health.

A new UK study shows that drinking even as much as 25 cups of coffee a day may not stiffen arteries after all, as some research has suggested. Because arteries carry blood containing oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body, stiffening arteries increase the heart’s workload. This can increase your chance of having a heart attack or stroke, the researchers say.

Other research builds on growing evidence of coffee’s benefits as a weight-loss aid. A new UK study suggests coffee as a secret to beating obesity and type 2 diabetes. Both conditions are epidemic in SA, as they are in other countries.

In the latest research on coffee and hearts, Queen Mary University of London scientists looked at 8,000 people in the UK. The average highest intake was five cups a day but the study included participants who drank up to 25 cups a day.

Data showed that drinking even that much coffee a day was not associated with artery stiffening.