Spectre of mass extinction looms as animals and plants vanish

We cannot win a war against nature. Nor should we persist in our war against nature more broadly. That is the message of the UN’s sober but devastating report into biodiversity that warns human overpopulation is harming the very plant and animal species on which we rely for survival.

It’s hard to get one’s head around the UN forecast that up to 1-million of the planet’s estimated 8-million species now face extinction. The assessment says that our dominant species is now eroding the ecosystems that form the foundations of our economies and our quality of life. The debate is no longer simply about ethics and cuddly polar bears; it has become about self-interest and the need to preserve those ugly but essential creatures, insects and nematodes, which are vital to pollination and soil fertility. Perhaps, as a result, it will gain more traction.

A “background” level of extinction, an ebb and flow of species, is perfectly normal. Some species die out because they are poorly adapted; some vanish without us ever having been aware of their struggle for survival. But mass extinctions are different — they swallow both the fit and the unfit. Five such events have been especially devastating. The most recent was at the end of the Cretaceous period, 65-million years ago. It wiped out not just the dinosaurs, but 75% of all species.

Now we face what some scientists believe will be the sixth mass extinction — one brought about by humans. The forecasts are not at Cretaceous levels yet, but they are deeply alarming. Scientists have catalogued only a small fraction of all species. We know far too little about which bricks in the pile might, if removed, topple whole structures.

Clever science cannot turn this tide. Far-sighted organisations have already created gene banks, seed banks and zoological reserves. But in the long term, species can only survive in the wild. Complex ecosystems are extremely hard to recreate once damaged.

In her book, Elizabeth Kolbert has vividly described the vain struggles to save species ahead of the extinction wave. She writes of ecologists visiting Panama and Costa Rica, trying and failing to salvage the golden toad and 19 other amphibians. She has trudged with biologists through the Adirondacks in the US, where once commonplace bats were suddenly dying. She describes ecosystems upended not only by farming, logging and fishing, but also by trade, travel and science. Doctors using the African clawed frog to develop pregnancy tests have unwittingly spread a fatal fungal disease among frog species in Central America.