Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Population problem

Climate change solutions ignore a key statistic

16 May 2019 - 06:30
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The flow of information on how I can save the planet has become a flood.

Every day I’m bombarded on how to be greener and use less energy and plastic. The ice caps are melting and coastal cities are at risk. Animal species are disappearing at an alarming rate, while mass migrations of homo sapiens are under way in Central America and Africa.

However, there is a statistic in all this disaster that doesn’t seem to get much attention. When I was a kid in the 1950s there were 2.5-billion people of this earth. By the time I die there will be 9-billion.

How do we supply food, water, education and employment for all these people? Is it politically incorrect to ask why some cultures think it perfectly normal to have large families without a second thought as to how they will be provided?

Many countries are struggling with this problem. If we can’t fix it there’s not much point in trying to fix anything else. Perhaps some of your readers have the answer.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

Islanders accuse Australia of inaction on climate change in landmark legal case

A group of indigenous islanders, on the frontline of climate change, say their fellow Australians have been slow to implement policy as they see it ...
World
2 days ago

UN chief Guterres embarks on major climate change awareness push

Irrespective of the US, the world's major polluter's withdrawal from the global treaty on climate change, the rest of the world is forging on with ...
World
3 days ago

SA banks no longer keen on funding coal projects, but remain heavily invested

Still, financing coal-fired power stations is not entirely off the cards, and none has policy to stop funding coal mining
National
3 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: St Mmusi and his angels preside over ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: For Ramaphosa the night of the ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
EDITORIAL: The art of taking a hatchet to cabinet
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Rule of law gives Ramaphosa the power to right ...
Opinion
5.
FRED KHUMALO: The three stooges — Manyi, ...
Opinion / A Moveable Feast

Related Articles

Lobby group to fight state on doubling allowed emissions of sulphur dioxide

National / Health

NEWS ANALYSIS: SA is dragging its feet on energy transition

National

Which political parties can lead SA out of our coal-fed climate mess?

Opinion

One in eight species at risk of extinction, scientists warn

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.