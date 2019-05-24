Life

Critics pan Cannes movie deemed a twerk too far

Set in a nightclub and including 13 minutes of sex in a toilet, Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo, makes the audience the butt of the joke, says one critic

24 May 2019 - 13:52 Sarah White
Director Abdellatif Kechiche at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival screening of his film "Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo". Picture: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER
Director Abdellatif Kechiche at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival screening of his film "Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo". Picture: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Cannes — A three-and-a-half hour largely plotless movie set in a nightclub, featuring girls twerking from every angle and a 13-minute explicit sex scene in the toilet, claimed the dubious honour as the most universally panned film at Cannes on Friday.

Tunisian-French film maker Abdellatif Kechiche is no stranger to controversy, with his previous outings — including Blue Is The Warmest Colour, which won the cinema festival’s top Palme d’Or prize in 2013 — also featuring long, graphic sex scenes.

But his latest movie, Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo, where the action unfolds almost in real time, left viewers up in arms after its late night premiere on Thursday. Some attendees tweeted that they had left the screening early and posted pictures of a thinned out cinema as the lights came on.

Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang said the movie was “the work of an embattled, controversy-seeking film maker who has decided to troll his audience. The movie is playing in the main competition, which suggests the festival might be trolling us too.”

A follow-up to 2017’s Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno — which got a more mixed reception though reviewers had already questioned its voyeurism — the film follows a group of young friends in the south of France hanging out and partying.

The camera lingers on the bikini-clad women and their bottoms as they frolic in the sea and lounge around in the opening sequence, before the action moves to the nightclub for most of the rest of the film.

To a thumping ABBA-laden soundtrack, the women’s dancing takes centre stage in almost hypnotic fashion as they gyrate, make out, and shake their backsides in tiny shorts. The twerking is only broken by a few asides as the friends buy each other drinks and a long cunnilingus scene.

“What happens here is nothing more than gratuitous porn,” the Hollywood Reporter’s Boyd van Hoeij wrote, adding that in Kechiche’s other films, the explicit sex moments did not jar as much, building on a much more developed rapport between some of the characters.

Others also went to town on the movie and let rip at Kechiche for testing his audience’s patience.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich said, “Even when the audience is induced into fits of uncontrollable laughter, they’re still unmistakably the butt of his big joke.” 

Reuters

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood leads our 2019 Cannes Film Festival top 5 picks

As the 72nd edition of the annual festival draws to a close, keep your eyes peeled for this selection of five films vying for the prestigious Palme ...
Life
11 hours ago

Five things to watch this weekend

From raucous comedies to Scandi-noir and reality series, your binge watch entertainment is sorted
Life
1 week ago

Film hailed at Cannes for grim depiction of gig economy ‘serfdom’

Veteran director Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You is a ‘wrenching tale of ... how the gig economy screws over the people it promises to save’
Life
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Adventure comes standard in Ranger Raptor
Life / Motoring
2.
ARCHITECTURE: Cities of the future
Life
3.
Rumours of SA F1 GP surface again
Life / Motoring
4.
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood leads our 2019 ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Be wary of a spike in car break-ins
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

SA movie-goers flock to see Avengers Endgame

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Epic Avengers finale is the battle to end all box office battles

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Wanted Online: Six book-based movies hitting the big screen in 2019

Life

FILM REVIEW: Thought-provoking sports movie taps into the dark side of ...

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.