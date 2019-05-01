SA movie-goers flock to see Avengers Endgame

South Africans are watching Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Avengers Endgame in droves, with the film breaking domestic attendance records. This has resulted in cinema operators Nu Metro and Ster Kinekor adding more screens to accommodate demand.

The latest film release in the 22-movie Marvel cinematic universe series took in more than R34m at the South African box office, with over 377,000 attendances for its opening weekend, including Thursday night previews.

This debut ranked as the biggest industry opening weekend in SA’s history, beating previous record-holder, and its predecessor, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Globally, Avengers Endgame raked in $1.2bn in its opening weekend, smashing the previous global debut record of $640m also held by Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame earned more than R9.2m on Friday with more than 100,000 attendance at the cinemas countrywide..

The movie’s Saturday takings totalled more than R11.8m, making it the biggest single-day takings at the local box office and the first to pass the R11m mark in one day, said Walt Disney Company Africa spokesman Jared Stokes.