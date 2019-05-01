SA movie-goers flock to see Avengers Endgame
New Marvel Studios film shatters opening weekend records
South Africans are watching Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Avengers Endgame in droves, with the film breaking domestic attendance records. This has resulted in cinema operators Nu Metro and Ster Kinekor adding more screens to accommodate demand.
The latest film release in the 22-movie Marvel cinematic universe series took in more than R34m at the South African box office, with over 377,000 attendances for its opening weekend, including Thursday night previews.
This debut ranked as the biggest industry opening weekend in SA’s history, beating previous record-holder, and its predecessor, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.
Globally, Avengers Endgame raked in $1.2bn in its opening weekend, smashing the previous global debut record of $640m also held by Avengers: Infinity War.
Avengers: Endgame earned more than R9.2m on Friday with more than 100,000 attendance at the cinemas countrywide..
The movie’s Saturday takings totalled more than R11.8m, making it the biggest single-day takings at the local box office and the first to pass the R11m mark in one day, said Walt Disney Company Africa spokesman Jared Stokes.
“The records showcase the extraordinary support the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to garner from fans across the continent, following last year’s historic runs of both Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, with the latter becoming the number one film of all time in South, East and West Africa,” said Stokes.
Nu Metro said it had seen a record-breaking influx of moviegoers at all of its cinemas in SA and beyond, including Zambia and Mozambique. “It is set to be the biggest film ever released in SA. For now, it has achieved the biggest opening weekend ever,” Nu Metro said.
Ster Kinekor said the film had enjoyed similar success at its cinemas.
Thobashan Govindarajulu of film distributor Filmfinity said: “As a distributor we are always excited about future content with great potential. One of our forthcoming titles with such potential is The Lion King, but there are a number of other films releasing across the industry which have significant fan following and appeal to rival some of the recent blockbusters. In saying that, it is incredibly difficult to say for certain which titles are set to rewrite records.”