Epic Avengers finale is the battle to end all box office battles

Arriving at the end

To get here, Disney’s Marvel has made a couple of bets that have paid off handsomely. One was teaming up with Sony Pictures on Spider-Man: Homecoming to help revive everyone’s favourite web-slinging franchise, so that the Sony-owned Spidey could join the Marvel Universe storylines. And another, of course, was that a black superhero with a largely black cast would have such broad appeal. When Black Panther made his kingly entrance in 2018, he did it to the tune of $700m from the US and Canada, the third-biggest domestic movie in history.

When we find the Avengers this time, they’re recovering from the devastation of the Thanos snap. Some are in therapy groups; others, like Thor, have really let themselves go. But there’s still hope embodied at the heart of the movie through Tony Stark. He can’t help but try to find a solution to save the day.

You could argue that this is all Stark’s doing. The first phase of Marvel’s master plan started with Iron Man, arguably the most popular of the Avengers. His character, a wealthy industrialist who builds a special armoured suit and technology to fight evil, has been a constant in this long series of films and their complex storylines. In the meantime, it’s given Robert Downey Jr a lucrative career. According to estimates, his earnings are among the highest in Hollywood.

But Iron Man isn’t the future of the Marvel universe. Captain Marvel has recently been introduced to us in her own standalone film, which has beaten that $1bn threshold globally as well. And Feige has said in interviews she will lead the Avengers into the next phase, which he’s mapped out five years ahead.

Technically, the story’s arc will conclude with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2. But Endgame is the battle to end all battles. Infinity War set records for opening weekends domestically ($257m) and worldwide ($640.5m), but Endgame could exceed $270m in its first weekend, according to Box Office Pro. Based on the screening I attended, I’d wager fans are unlikely to be disappointed: there were grown men and women weeping in the seats alongside me.

Here’s a spoiler I don’t mind spilling: the one thing Marvel fans won’t need to wait for after the three-hour run time is a post-credits scene — there aren’t any. It’s perhaps the only thing that super fans could complain about. But for me, it put a firm close on this chapter of the story.

Bloomberg

• If you’ve been dying to see how Marvel’s epic Avengers saga pans out when the film opens this weekend, you may be out of luck. Presale tickets for the film have exceeded all previous SA records, according to Ster-Kinekor, with more than 150 000 tickets sold across all distributors for preview screenings and first-week ticket sales. You’ll either have to try your best at the cinema on the day, hope for some scalpers or wait until next Thursday to see whether the Avengers can undo the damage caused by Thanos’s snap.