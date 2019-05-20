With bipolar disorder, life can get turned around

According to the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, is a physical illness marked by extreme changes in mood, energy and behaviour. “The person’s mood usually swings from overly ‘high’ and irritable to sad and hopeless, and then back again, with periods of normal mood in between,” says Sadag.

Over 4-million people in SA have bipolar disorder, according to Sadag. The medical treatment indicated is psychiatric medication and psychotherapy. However, many people will struggle to find treatment due to stigma and inadequate state resources.

For this reason, after some years in remission, Smirin has become a mental health advocate, and is some way to having her wish fulfilled of raising awareness of bipolar disorder. At the launch of Life Interrupted in Johannesburg recently, Melville’s Love Books was bursting at the seams. Later, when people queued to buy the book, it sold out. Clearly, Smirin and her publisher, Melinda Ferguson via Jacana, had rallied the troops, but during question time it became apparent a broad section of people had attended. She said she felt overwhelmed by it all, and this was not strange: after 30 years’ suffering with bipolar disorder, painstakingly collecting notes for the book she always knew she would write, Smirin was finding the limelight blinding.

When I met her at her Parktown North home, she told me about her journey to writing Life Interrupted and becoming a “bipolar coach”. She doesn’t just mean she helps people with bipolar; she is always upfront about where she comes from. Having studied psychology as part of her BA at the University of Cape Town, she registered for an honours degree in psychology but left it when she decided that paradigm did not suit her. “I work from the standpoint of the wounded healer, which is a Jungian archetype. I have been training for this for 30 years.”

Her clients feel comfortable with her because, having been diagnosed when she was 18 and experienced the mania and deep depression characteristic of her condition, she knows exactly what they are going through.

People have also approached her because of the book, she says. “A woman came to see me; her mother had bipolar and she died. She told me what her mother went through.” She felt humbled and privileged that the woman had spoken to her, and at the emotions they had evoked in her.

Stigma is still a major problem in SA, and there is much misunderstanding about bipolar mood disorder, she says. This is one of the motivating factors for her becoming a “bipolar mental health advocate”.

“Because the symptoms involve distorted behaviour, people with bipolar are often judged. For example, they may be hypersexualised, there is a lack of boundaries and social filtering and it seems as if they are purposefully choosing this. It is difficult to deal with distorted behaviour. Therefore it is important to understand bipolar and its nature, so that when a family member behaves erratically, the members can react in an understanding and compassionate way.”

Compassion is a word she emphasises, adding that it is a value in her adopted faith, Buddhism, and within her family. “My mother worked for a feeding scheme and I went with her to the malnutrition centre sometimes,” she says. Seeing the children having their wrists measured to assess the extent of their deprivation upset her and made her painfully aware of her own advantages in life. “I became sensitised to inequality and determined to do the best I can to make a difference.”