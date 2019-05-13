AI beats radiographers in early detection of lung cancer

Warnings of the extent to which artificial intelligence (AI) will infiltrate our daily lives in the near future abound — from mass job insecurity, to romantic relationships and even our sex lives. However, it’s not all bad. Part of AI’s realm of infiltration is health care — and possibly for the good.

At the annual I/O Google conference held at its headquarters on May 7-9, AI was a top priority. Among some of the inroads the tech giant has made in the field of AI, Google announced that it has created AI that can potentially identify lung cancer a year before a human doctor can.

Using a computed tomography (CT) scan, Google’s AI model spotted subtle lung lesions that five out of six radiologists missed. Spotting lung cancer this far in advance has life-saving potential and can increase the survival rate of patients by 40%.