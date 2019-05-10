Not-so-smart-phones should come with a health warning

Over the course of the smartphone revolution, scientists have conducted much research into how our phones may be affecting us and their negative effects on our bodies, from our eyes to our brains.

However, many of those studies tended to focus on the smartphone’s relationship to dopamine, the chemical released in our brains that plays a role in forming habits and addictions. Scientists have found that many smartphones and apps are specifically designed to encourage the release of this chemical through constant notifications and promises of rewards — behavioural patterns similar to those triggered by addictions such as gambling. The brain effects triggered by slot machines can be found in smartphone users who obsessively check for likes, retweets, shares or app notifications.

According to a recent report in the New York Times, there’s a chemical that smartphones also produce that we should be worried about since it poses potential risks to long-term health and survival. This chemical is called cortisol and it’s the body’s primary hormone for dealing with stress — triggered in situations where our fight-or-flight response kicks in.