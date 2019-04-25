THEATRE REVIEW: The less good idea of taking epics from hours to minutes

Dance practitioner David April describes the Centre for the Less Good Idea as a therapeutic, communal, spiritual and necessary space. He calls it an artist’s dream as he thanks founder William Kentridge and animateur Bronwyn Lace for it.

The Centre is an incubator space for the arts in Maboneng Precinct that fosters experimentation, interdisciplinary collaboration and values the importance of process. It encourages failure and the cultivation of secondary ideas.

Much of the success of the centre continues to be due to its probing — digging into the expansiveness of art and questioning art to find its impetus within humanity. There has been profundity in the imperfection of the shows presented there, and genius found in the revelations of others, which have all had a transformative effect.

Previous seasons, for example, have tackled the deconstruction of sonic storytelling — stripping the soul of sound and stretching its performative boundaries.

In 2018, theatremaker and academic Jane Taylor presented a collapsed conference — a series of talks, presentations and ideas all told through performance in her curatorship of Season 4. This included the simple reading of letters on stage with a show called Goodbye and the restrained use of movement and dramatisation that allowed words their purity in Salt — both of which challenged audiences to review what they deem performance to be and showed how emotion can be tapped into simply.

April and theatremaker Phala Ookeditse Phala are the co-curators of Season 5. They are probing form, working with the tensions of constricting theatrical epics into theatrical shorts and simultaneously repositioning the relationship between art and technology.

What does the epic look and sound like when explored in the short form, especially in the SA context? How are great, far-reaching narratives and thematic queries presented through the constrictions of time and form?

What happens to a work of art when it exists across the multiple worlds of virtual reality (VR), and how are the endless reaches of the creative mind effectively merged with the new horizons of technology?