Restoring catchment areas the cheap water solution for Cape Town

This resilience strategy includes sinking 16 boreholes into aquifers around the Steenbras Dam, about an hour’s drive east of the city. According to TNC SA director Louise Stafford, preliminary figures show that this will yield water at an estimated cost of about R5.94 per kilolitre. This figure is calculated based on a City of Cape Town report that estimates the cost across all its groundwater projects, rather than figures for the Steenbras Dam boreholes specifically, which do not appear to be available.

It does not include the possible additional cost of cleaning minerals from the water, should it be necessary. This figure is a little more than double the cost of the expected yield that will come from decommissioning commercial forests, clearing invading alien plants and restoring the catchments for the next 30 years.

According to Dr Jane Turpie, a resource economist at Cape Town-based Anchor Environmental Consultants who led the TNC study, an investment of R650m to clear and maintain the area free of invasive plants over the next three decades will yield water at an average cost of R2.38 per kilolitre.

Turpie’s analysis compares the cost implications of various of the city’s water security strategies, including hard-engineered and technical solutions — building new dams, installing desalination plants, drilling boreholes — with measures such as restoring ecological infrastructure through clearing invasive and alien forests from the catchments. The study concludes that clearing and restoring the main sub-catchments of the city’s water supply dams would give a better return on investment than other means of boosting water supply, and “should be given high priority”, according to Turpie.

The City of Cape Town has not released its own estimated cost-per-litre of water for the Steenbras boreholes, and would not verify Turpie’s figures. Executive director of informal settlements, water and waste services Gisela Kaiser would also not confirm the overall cost of the Steenbras drilling project, or comment on questions relating to the quality of the water that might come from these boreholes.

However, Nicky Allsopp, of the South African Environmental Observation Network, which is part of a stakeholder process that has helped inform the city’s decision-making on its water strategy relating to aquifer extraction, confirmed that the municipality has not released exact figures.

It is difficult to make an accurate calculation based on the city’s budgets and borehole tender documents that are currently in the public domain, says Allsopp. The city also does not know what the quality of the borehole water will be and if it will need additional cleaning before it is fed into the Steenbras Dam.

It is unclear whether the city has factored into its own risk assessment the likely negative impact on the surrounding wetlands, owing to a lowered water table as a result of the aquifer extraction, says Allsopp. Should the wetlands surrounding the dam begin to dry on the surface in response to a lowered water table, they will be less able to absorb and filter rain they would otherwise feed into the dam.