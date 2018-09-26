BOOK REVIEW: Deep dive into tale of poverty and poaching

Abalone from the Western Cape is trafficked for huge profits by underground cartels. For 15 years Abader trawled the jagged coastline, risking his life for the expensive ornamental hermits that fetch thousands of dollars a piece in China’s luxury seafood market.

The syndicates the poacher divers supply have in the past 25 years smuggled out more than 50 tons of the animal with rich and luscious flesh. In the process, they denuded the coastline to a fretwork of barren rocks.

The narrative in Poacher reads like a saga about urban terrorism on steroids, powered by an instinct for survival and touched by theatricality: riding the waves at full moon, near-encounters with sharks and tangles with the police.

It is the story of daring, bravery, thoughtless crime, clandestine rendezvous and potent survival in the maw of wild oceans and stuttering outboard motors as the divers ruthlessly lever "pearlies", some as old as 10 years, from their roots.

It might be an inelegant comparison and certainly not an excuse, but Abader’s family was also torn from their roots when they were forcibly removed from the close-knit Muslim community of Simon’s Town to slit-throat townships like Ocean View. Deprived of their historical and profitable access to marine resources, entire fishing communities in the Western Cape began restructuring around poaching after the Group Areas Act was inflicted on them.

Over the years abalone formed a symbiotic relationship with drugs, particularly tik — sometimes in straight swaps.

Abader now lives in one room with his wife and three children (he has seven from two marriages), processing the fact that he has done time and wrecked his own backyard. "It might have been quick money, but it was not easy," he says.

A stout heart is required to face the harrowing shark-infested depths of the Western Cape, particularly when poaching at night.