BOOK REVIEW: A scholarly yet passionate story of old SA

Chefs produced hundreds of several-course meals on white and gold crested china. There were special attempts to include local specialities. Bobotie was a mainstay. “What is it?” the king asked his dinner neighbour. “Leftovers, sir,” came the reply. The menus on the train were so extravagant that the queen marched into the kitchen and scotched some of the more exotic sounding courses.

There were compartments on the train for the family’s extensive wardrobes. They were the domain of royal dressers Miss Wilcox and Miss King.

My family was not much interested in royalty, but drove our coloured maid, carrying a Union Jack, to places where she might glimpse the queen. In Beaufort West people on the streets sang Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. The king so loved it, he asked for a record.

However, many die-hard Afrikaner nationalists regarded the tour as an affront. The royal family was conscious of SA’s divisions, particularly between English and Afrikaans speakers. One evening, looking at the country’s motto on a tablecloth on the white train — “Ex Unitate Vires” (from unity, strength) — the king hit his fist on the table and said crossly, “not much unitate about this place!”

Apart from a group of National Party members led by Dr DF Malan who had, as Smuts put it, a sour face, it was estimated that one-third of Afrikaners were nationalists. Some of them refused to even look at the train, covering their windows with blankets. Some Afrikaner women refused to curtsy to the royal family and some Afrikaans newspapers had no coverage of the visit.

Jan Smuts thought that the royal tour would act as a cohesive element to defang the rising republican atmosphere in SA, but exactly the opposite happened. A year later, in 1948, Malan proposed laws of segregation that would cut SA off from the world.

Viney’s book is a breathtaking read. It is scholarly (with an impressive index), light-hearted and powered by such passion for the subject that the words seem artificially lit. Although there is little doubt that his heart is upholstered in red, white and blue, The Last Hurrah is a well-balanced account of events in SA few people alive will recognise.