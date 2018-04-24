Revealing the bones that underpin our sense of identity and mortality

So rather than produce an arms-length critique or a distant discursive work, she suggested a narrative around the two skulls. This provided her with a way of engaging with what she terms "my own complicity".

The narrative of Lay Bare Beside came from her late husband, the artist Colin Richards. He was deeply concerned about the ethics of owning two human skulls from his time as a medical illustrator during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work on repatriation of human remains. The skulls troubled him deeply, but he died before a decision could be made on what to do about them. The film also deals with Siopis’s grieving process for her husband.

Responses to Lay Bare Beside have ranged from finding it macabre, questioning Siopis’s "assumption" of a connection between the two skulls by burying them together, to questioning whether she had the right to use the imagery of the found films, which include segments depicting black workers.

She says the film reflects her experience of "wrestling with what a proper burial means, not knowing the particular ancestry of the bodies’ skulls. As an artist you are speaking for yourself."

Duane Jethro, of the Centre for Anthropological Research for Museums and Heritage at Humboldt University in Berlin, says the film is an "artistic representation" that suggests the "intersection between personal and social restitution".

The skulls in the film raise questions about "ideas of ownership, identity, ideas of belonging and ideas of restitution" — in general and in the context of post-apartheid SA, he adds.

"The skulls also stand against a deep background of the dubious and sometimes criminal collecting of human remains that took place in the late 19th century and early 20th century, reportedly for scientific reasons and purposes," says Jethro.

"We have to think about the deep history of violence against black bodies under the pursuit and guise of scientific knowledge when thinking about human remains in terms of museums," he says.

Siopis’s film shows a private burial for the two skulls.

Jethro wonders about the "wider social implications" of such a burial, considering "when you bury someone, what you are doing is restoring them to a wider social body". For him, the central issue of the film is the "restoration of something lost or stolen to its proper owner".

Jethro and Siopis agree that issues around the Prestwich Place Memorial ossuary are complex and difficult because of, among other issues, the burial process and the importance of fulfilling the "different cosmologies" of the deceased — as Jethro points out. He suggests that the tension in which the ossuary is held is "not entirely" a bad thing.

"It’s effective insofar as it raises a productive ongoing tension in relation to these remains that require really difficult answers," he says.